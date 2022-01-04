Woman tries to make a quick buck selling free lateral flow tests

Woman tries to make a quick buck selling free NHS lateral flow tests on Facebook.

A Facebook user sparked outrage after she tried to sell free NHS lateral flow kits to fellow social media users. According to StokeonTrentLive, the woman took to a local community group and offered to sell the kits for £10 when many people were fighting to get their hands on them.

The woman claimed to have had ‘large quantities’ of the tests available. She was quickly banned from the group as people reacted angrily. Rapid coronavirus tests have been in short supply over the festive period. The Prime Minister had encouraged people to get tested before heading out to family gatherings.

MP Tory Nigel believes that websites should not accept private sales for the tests. He commented: “It is a disgrace that some people would try to exploit a national shortage of tests as a way to make money.

“The online websites and any auction houses should refuse to list the tests for sale.”

Dr Chaand Nagpaul the chairman of the British Medical Association has highlighted that medics are struggling to get hold of tests that they need to use before returning to work.

He commented: “Being unable to get the tests means staff may not be legally allowed to work and at a time of acute workforce shortages and winter pressures this could be devastating for the care that can be given right across the NHS.”

