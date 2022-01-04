Woman arrested after allegedly injecting teen with Covid vaccine

A woman was arrested after allegedly injecting a teen with a Covid vaccine on New Year’s Eve.

A 54-YEAR-OLD woman was arrested over the weekend for allegedly injecting a teen on New Year’s Eve – with what is believed to be a COVID-19 vaccine.

The extraordinary event happened at a home in Long Island, New York when a 17-year-old boy was injected without the consent of his parents by Laura Parker Russo – who is not a doctor or authorised to administer doses of the vaccine.

Police have confirmed that Russo was arrested on New Year’s Eve at her Sea Cliff residence after receiving a complaint from the boy’s mother.

The distraught boy returned home from the woman’s house, and according to Nassau County Police officials, the mother called them to report the incident noting that she did not give Russo permission to give the vaccine to her son, according to New York Post.

“The mother had not given permission or authority to have her son injected with a Covid vaccine and called police,” said Nassau County Police in a statement to the Daily Voice.

The shocking incident resulted in Russo being charged with the unauthorised practice of a profession and she was released on a desk appearance ticket.

She is due to appear in court on January 21, police said.

