Why Google Drive will be deleting your files

Google Drive will be deleting files that contain sexually explicit documents and content that endangers minors.

Since the conditions were released for the first time, Google was going to wait two weeks to start scanning the files that reside in the cloud and detecting and deleting unwanted files.

The company stated that “we may review the content to determine whether it is legal or violates our Program Policies, and we may remove it or refuse to publish it if we have sufficient reason to believe that it violates our policies or the law.”

This message means that there are already users who receive the review process, but how does the Google mechanism work?

Files that violate company policies are detected through automated systems.

Experts review suspicious content.

If yes, a decision is made on restricting access to third parties, deleting the files or blocking the user from all Google services.

The company wants to prosecute malware, sexually explicit documents, hate speech and content that endangers children with these policies. However, many users fear arbitrary withdrawals of access to our files.

The technology giant stated that “we need to stop the abuses that threaten our ability to provide these services, and we ask that everyone comply with the policies to achieve this goal. Once we are notified of a possible infringement, we can review the content and take action, such as restricting access to the content, removing it, and limiting or canceling a user’s access to Google products.”

When the document is restricted it is possible that the user will see a flag next to the name of the file, in addition, they will not be able to share it and they will not have access either.

The owner will receive an email informing him of the ban, keeping in mind that he can request a review if he thinks it was a mistake.

Google states in its blog that “this will help ensure that the owners of Google Drive items are fully informed about the status of their content, while helping ensure that users are protected against abusive content.”