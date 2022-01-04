Volcano claims elderly man’s life

A volcano in Hawaii has claimed an elderly man’s life.

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano claimed the life of a 75-year-old man after he somehow managed to fall into the crater. So far the man has not been named, but reportedly he managed to fall from a closed-off area in the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The man died on January 2 but he was only reported missing by his family on January 3. Hawaii County firefighters swung into action along with National Park Service rangers in a bid to find the missing man. They searched throughout the night and eight hours after he was reported missing his body was discovered.

A spokesperson for the National Park Service commented: “After searching for the man in the darkness, National Park Service rangers and Hawaiʻi County firefighters located the man’s body about 100 feet below the crater rim, west of the Uēkahuna viewing area at the summit of Kīlauea volcano. Park rangers, assisted by helicopter, recovered the body around 8 a.m.”

The National Park Service has launched an investigation into the incident but no further details have been released at this time.

Visitors are advised to take care near the volcano and never cross any safety barriers. A 32-year-old soldier fell into the volcano in 2019 and a three-hour rescue mission was carried out to save him.

Speaking at the time Chief Ranger John Broward commented to the Star Advertiser: “Visitors should never cross safety barriers, especially around dangerous and destabilized cliff edges,”

“Crossing safety barriers and entering closed areas can result in serious injuries and death.”

