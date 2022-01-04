Violence erupts at pandemic protests in Germany as one BITES a police officer

Police in Germany have reported violence at demonstrations against the pandemic restrictions.

Police in Germany have reported violence at demonstrations in the eastern town of Lichtenstein against the country’s pandemic restrictions with one protester biting an officer and another trying to steal a service weapon.

Tens of thousands of people in towns and cities in Germany have been attending weekly demonstrations that organisers have called “strolls” in an attempt to bypass public gathering restrictions.

According to DPA news, there have also been counter-protests in towns such as Rostock and Trier.

Most of the protests have been peaceful, however, many broke social distancing rules, forcing officers to intervene, with dozens of people facing fines and criminal charges.

Huge protests break out all across Germany on New Years to end COVID restrictions.

Koblenz, Germany tonight👇🏼pic.twitter.com/yQvY0947Xn — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) January 2, 2022

An incident occurred in the eastern state of Saxony yesterday, January 3, with police saying officers attempted to check the identities of around 60 rowdy protesters. Several of them attacked police and sprayed them with chemicals.

Saxony Police said in a statement: “One person attempted to seize an officer’s service weapon and another police officer suffered a bite wound from a participant of the gathering.”

Further east in Bautzen, around 600 people involved in a march attempted to break through police cordons, with officers responding by using pepper spray and batons.

Protesters in Magdeburg, the capital of neighbouring Saxony-Anhalt state, threw fireworks and bottles at police, luckily, no officers were injured.