Uber Eats employee exposes customers scamming delivery drivers

An UberEats driver has exposed how some customers cheat the system to get their food faster – by scamming delivery drivers.

Owen Lindstrom from Oregon, USA, challenged himself to earn £20,000 in 100 days using the delivery apps UberEats and DoorDash. Despite making a lot of money, he was surprised to discover a notable “tip robbery.”

Some customers cheat the system by offering a large tip when placing their initial order to encourage drivers to accept it, they reduce the tip before their order arrives.

“In food delivery applications, the customer has the ability to increase or decrease the tips after delivery. Tip baiting is when a customer offers a large tip to receive their food faster and then takes it to the end,” Owen explained on his TikTok.

“Although it is good to protect the customer from bad service by withholding the tip on his head, it leaves a great opportunity to annoy the driver,” he added.

His video has been seen by millions of users, however, his protest has not been well received by everyone – some sympathise with him and others have criticised his way of taking orders, even joking with the idea of starting to tip themselves.

This is not the first time that the issue of tips has come to the table for discussion among distributors of similar apps, especially UberEats, on which many users have denounced the lack of tips and how their workers are left without them unless the client gives them in person.

“I hate that people do that,” several users comment on TikTok.

Others, however, decided to be more blunt: “Tipping is not automatic or guaranteed. Tipping is a reward for great service, not for mediocre or basic service.”