TRAMUNTATHLON for Mallorca cancer charity to cover 155 kilometres in a single day for those who are hardy enough.

When the majority of charities had to curtail some of their fundraising at the start of 2021, New Zealander Sean Judkins who came to live in Mallorca in 2007 was having none of that!

His wife Anita had suffered (and thankfully recovered) from cancer and the family which includes three teenage children received valuable assistance to cope from Cancer Support Mallorca so he was determined to help raise funds when money was tight.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Mallorca Odyssey, saw him running (21km), cycling (102 km) and kayaking (17km) around the island and he managed to raise the incredible sum of €11,000+ for the charity.

This year, he’s taken things up a notch and is inviting individuals and teams to take part in the Tramuntathlon which is a multi-sport triathlon event based around the UNESCO World Heritage site, the Serra de Tramuntana.

It’s not a race, it’s a non-competitive adventure for those who want to do something positive and raise money to help the fight against cancer but it’s not for the feint hearted.

Athletes will start in a kayak with a circumnavigation of Sa Dragonera, followed by a further four stages (two of cycling and two of running) as the Tramuntathlon ends 155 kilometres later in the Tramuntanan village of Es Capdella.

Competitors will need to be self-sufficient throughout the event which means organising their own navigation, transport, food and equipment needs – no hand-holding in this adventure!

Alongside the challenge of completing a gruelling course on April 9 this year, another important goal of the event is to raise money for Cancer Support Mallorca and increase awareness of the importance of regular check-ups.

It’s important to visit the website www.tramuntathlon.com to see all of the requirements to participate and also to read about the fun run for children.

Thank you for reading ‘Tramuntathlon for Mallorca cancer charity to cover 155 kilometres’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.