The Queen’s lady-in-waiting dies aged 90.

DIANA, Lady Farnham, who served as the Queen’s lady-in-waiting for 34 years, dies aged 90 – marking the second lady-in-waiting the royal lost last month.

Most notably, Diana, who died on December 29, rode alongside the monarch to the Diamond Jubilee service in 2012 after Prince Philip was taken to hospital.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Former press secretary to the Queen, Dickie Arbiter, said that Farnham was a commanding figure. “She had a tremendous sense of humour,” he said. “She was a very glamorous lady . . . always immaculately turned out.”

A royal source told The Telegraph: “It is very sad for the Queen. Everyone loved Lady Farnham, she was always so good-humoured. She was also a very glamorous and attractive woman.

“She was always very generous to new people joining the household.

“It has not been a good year for the Queen – losing her husband and then the Duchess of Grafton and now Lady Farnham.

“They were dear friends who supported the Queen on official duties.

“Unfortunately, a sad consequence of living a long life is that you have to say goodbye to a lot of people you care about.”

A death notice in The Irish Times stated: “Diana, Lady Farnham DCVO died peacefully at home on December 29, 2021. Much loved wife, mother and grandmother. Interment of ashes at Kilmore Cathedral, Co Cavan at a later date.”

The Queen is believed to have sent a private message to Farnham’s family.

The Queen and Lady Farnham, who had worked as the Queen’s Lady of the Bedchamber since 1987, lost their close friend the Duchess of Grafton Ann Fortune Fitzroy, who had also served the Queen since 1967, on December 3 at the age of 101.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.