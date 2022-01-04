Surgeon sued for manslaughter after cosmetic surgery death in Spain’s Murcia.

The family of a woman who died after having cosmetic surgery in Spain’s Cartagena is suing the surgeon. The surgeon has been accused of reckless homicide.

The claim has been put before the court in Murcia by the family’s lawyer. The lawyer had previously filed for a crime of injury.

Speaking to EFE lawyer Ignacio Martínez commented: “with Sara’s death, the facts acquire greater gravity and it is not out of the question that they could finally be declared as constituting an alleged crime of homicide”.

Sara had undergone liposculpture at Cartagena’s Virgen de la Caridad hospital. The 39-year-old woman was transferred to the General Hospital Santa Lucía’s ICU department after her surgery. She remained there until she died.

The lawyer is seeking to prevent the surgeon from leaving the country or practising medicine. The medical staff involved in the surgery are also expected to be brought into the case.

Sara’s funeral took place on Monday, January 3, in Murcia’s Alcantarilla. The ceremony was officiated by her brother and was held at the San Roque mortuary.

Ezequiel Nicolás has taken on the role of spokesperson for the family. He revealed that Sara’s family are “totally broken” by the tragic death. According to reports, the family had not been aware that Sara had been planning to undergo surgery. The spokesperson said that the death is “murder.”

