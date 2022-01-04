Spain rejects Brussels’ energy plan

By
Alex Glenn
-
0

Spain rejects Brussels’ green energy plan.

A proposal put forward by the European Commission to classify nuclear energy and natural gases as green energy has been rejected by Spain.

EU member states are being consulted by the European Commission on the issue. A Ministry source commented: “Natural gas and nuclear [power] cannot be considered green or sustainable technologies in the Taxonomy regulations, regardless of the possibility of making continued investments in both.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz took to Twitter and commented: “Europe still has the opportunity to reconsider this decision and avoid distancing itself from the scientific evidence and social demand.”

Minister Teresa Ribera believes that Brussels classifying nuclear energy and natural gas as green energy is a bad move. She commented: “It makes no sense and it sends the wrong signals for the energy transition of the whole of the EU.”

Officials in Spain believe that natural gas and nuclear energy should be added to “a yellow, intermediate category due to their role in the transition, but without being considered green.”


Ribera added: “Including both in the green taxonomy represents an erroneous signal for the financial markets and does not provide the necessary clarity to focus capital flows towards the decarbonized, resilient and sustainable economy foreseen in the European Green Deal.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here