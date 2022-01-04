Spain rejects Brussels’ energy plan

Spain rejects Brussels’ green energy plan.

A proposal put forward by the European Commission to classify nuclear energy and natural gases as green energy has been rejected by Spain.

EU member states are being consulted by the European Commission on the issue. A Ministry source commented: “Natural gas and nuclear [power] cannot be considered green or sustainable technologies in the Taxonomy regulations, regardless of the possibility of making continued investments in both.”

Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz took to Twitter and commented: “Europe still has the opportunity to reconsider this decision and avoid distancing itself from the scientific evidence and social demand.”

Minister Teresa Ribera believes that Brussels classifying nuclear energy and natural gas as green energy is a bad move. She commented: “It makes no sense and it sends the wrong signals for the energy transition of the whole of the EU.”

Officials in Spain believe that natural gas and nuclear energy should be added to “a yellow, intermediate category due to their role in the transition, but without being considered green.”

Ribera added: “Including both in the green taxonomy represents an erroneous signal for the financial markets and does not provide the necessary clarity to focus capital flows towards the decarbonized, resilient and sustainable economy foreseen in the European Green Deal.”

