Serbian TV tycoon takes over Southampton FC in £100m deal

A Serbian-born TV tycoon is funding the takeover of Southampton FC.

Serbian-born TV tycoon Dragan Solak, who funded the United Group of TV and telecoms assets, is funding the takeover of Southampton FC in a £100m deal.

According to Sky News, Solak, who is the founder of United Group, has invested part of his fortune in a controlling stake in the Saints, who currently sit at 14th in the table.

It is understood that Solak will be behind a new holding company that will take on the strategy employed by Manchester City owners which will examine offers for other international league clubs.

Former Brentford co-director of football Rasmus Ankersen and London-based investor Henrik Kraft are also involved in the deal, following the club seeking new ownership for months.

The new deal will mean an end to Chinese businessman Gao Jisheng’s majority ownership of the club, after buying an 80 per cent stake in 2017.

This will be the second top-flight club takeover in just a month after West Ham United was recently sold to Czech tycoon Daniel Kretinsky in a deal worth more than £700m.

It is also the first to have been approved by the Premier League after a government-commissioned report by Tracey Crouch, the former sports minister, called for tougher scrutiny of club takeovers.