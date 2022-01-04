Sadly the palms have to go

The Councillor for the Environment in Almuñécar, Luis Aragón, says that more than fifty “washingtonia” palm trees are being removed at the request of residents in the areas affected.

Although he would not have liked to see their removal Aragón said: “When the palm trees were planted, not only the altitude that these types of palm trees acquire over time was not taken into account, but also the accessibility of the neighbours when occupying the steely, as happens in certain areas indicated by neighbours and communities ”.

The works are being carried out by a specialised company equipped with adequate mechanical means to attend to the height and location where the specimens are found. “The work is carried out by means of controlled procedures for unloading the cut parts, so that there is no damage to the surrounding areas,” says Aragón.

Continuing he said that where the work had been carried out in the area of ​​the old Fish Market near Avenida de Andalucía, it had been well received by residents s.

The municipality of Almuñécar has about 10,000 specimens of palm trees of different varieties, the washingtonias being the most numerous. At the end of the 80s and in the 90s they were planted in promenades, squares, streets, avenues and beaches. In many cases the specimens have risen over time reaching heights for which special machinery is necessary for cleaning and maintenance in which the Consistory invests a significant amount of the budget for gardening each year.

