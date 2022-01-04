Ryanair flight in dramatic emergency landing in France after fire reported on board

Ryanair flight is forced to make a dramatic emergency landing in France after a fire reported on board



Ryanair flight FR4052 was forced to make a dramatic and quick emergency landing in France this evening, after a fire was reported to have broken out on board. The aircraft had taken off from Manchester airport, destined for Faro in Portugal, where it was due to arrive at 9.30pm.

It is believed that the Boeing 737-8AS plane had to make a rapid descent over thousands of feet, into Brest airport, in the west of France, where fire trucks were waiting on the runway to meet it. Passengers were shuttled onto a fleet of buses by police, who drove them to the terminal.

The aircraft was observed on flight tracking software making a steep descent rapidly, allegedly taking only seven minutes 7.14pm and 7.21pm to go from 41,000ft down to 6,725ft.

There have since been concerns raised that the plane possibly suffered a loss of cabin pressure shortly after its 6.33pm take-off from Manchester.

After having left the aircraft, there are now fears that under French Covid law, the passengers might all have to enter isolation facilities in the country. Strict restrictions in France insist on travellers self-isolating for a period of 48 hours on arrival.

No information has been made available about the situation yet, but if this was to happen, then in order to leave quarantine after 48 hours, they would all need to present a negative PCR or antigen test, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

