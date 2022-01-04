Radio host and alternative media icon Kev Baker dies aged 45.

RADIO show host and alternative media icon Kev Baker dies aged 45, as tributes flood in for the popular Scottish presenter.

The host of the Kev Baker Show on Truth Frequency Radio, a show which covers topics ranging from geopolitics to the paranormal, died after losing a long battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) on January 3.

Described as one of the greats in the realm of the “alternative media”, Baker had previously suffered a heart attack in 2017 as a result of COPD.

Fellow Truth Frequency Radio host, Billy Ray Valentine, described Baker as “the best in the game” in a fitting tribute.

Valentine wrote: “To my friend Kev Baker, we are going to miss you. Rest easy to the best in the game.”

Another alternative media podcast host, Charlie Robinson, wrote: “Oh the fun times we had talking about the insanity of it all, or the Woo, or the bullshit. I will miss my good friend Kev Baker forever, but I will never forget you.”

A GoFundMe page set up by Truth Frequency Radio said: “A unique, one-of-a-kind personality that will forever leave a void in our hearts. TFR Live isn’t just a radio station, it’s a family and we have vowed to take care of the widows and orphans of any brother (or sister) who has left us too early. Thank you for giving back to his family, whatever you have received from Kev Baker.”

One fan on Twitter wrote: “A great man, Kev Baker, has passed from this earth. He was one of the most open-minded and fair, just people I’ve met on the internet. Condolences to his family and anything I can do to help please let me know. Kev was one of the good ones.”

Clyde Lewis from the Ground Zero podcast wrote: “We are deeply saddened to announce that my friend and colleague Kev Baker has passed away in Scotland. Kev appeared on Ground Zero many times as I appeared on his show on the Fringe FM — His loss will be deep and it will be hard to accept that he is now gone. rest in peace brother.”

Another GoFundMe page set up for the family by Aftermath Media/FM reads: “Due to his illness Kev was unable to work, and his family is in dire need of financial help, and that is why his adopted family at Aftermath Media/FM have started this fundraiser in his honour. We are mourning a brother and friend to many in the community, and he will be greatly missed. Let us honour our fallen brother and help his family in this trying and stressful time.”

“All funds raised will be going to the family of Kev Baker.”

Baker leaves behind his wife Ann and son Kevin Jr.

