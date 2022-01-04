New tourist technology for Salobreña 

Salobreña has following submission of ideas, been awarded a “Munitic” grant which is given to those towns and cities looking to implement new technologies for tourism.

Awarded 30,000 euros, the funds will go towards the erection of three monoliths and two touchscreen panels with touch screens providing tourist information. The panels will provide information in a number of languages making the area more accessible to tourists from across Europe.

According to Mayor María Eugenia Rufino, application has also been made for the funding of a beachfront study centre, which they would like to see built along with the work currently being undertaken to improve the beachfront and wildlife habitats in the area

The Tourism delegate and the mayor of Salobreña, who are both members of the Andalusian Tourism Council and who have put forward the application, have said that it is progressing through the appropriate channels and they hope to get approval shortly.

Once accepted work could begin on the study centre, providing a facility for both residents, schools and the scientific community to use.

