New Police Officers for Nerja

On Wednesday, December 29th two new officers and four new police officers were sworn in, after their appointments as career officials were approved by the Governing Board.

The officers who had to pass their competence examinations and to complete their internship, were welcomed and congratulated by the Mayor, José Alberto Armijo wishing them all the luck in their work of public service in favour of the safety of Nerjeños and Mareños. He said “Your incorporation to the staff of the Local Police of Nerja is a clear indicator of the commitment of this government group so that the body has the necessary human resources.”

Armijo went on to thank all those involved in working together to ensure that the city had the people and the funds to better police the area. In doing so he reminded those attending that the Council had recently invested in two new vehicles, four new motorcycles and in new uniforms and protective clothing.

