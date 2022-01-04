THE first episode of new Channel 4 series The Language of Love is on air tonight (January 4).

It promises to be a cut above the average dating show as it brings together people looking for love with no big prize.

Set in a farmhouse (finca) on the Costa del Sol it is hosted by Britain’s Davina McCall and Mallorcan TV presenter Ricky Marino with the concept that the boys and girls who are put together don’t know each other’s language.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It’s an absurd idea in many ways but perhaps reflects the fact that there have been many holiday romances between tourists and locals who despite having a language barrier manage to get by.

The big problem of course is if any couples do fall in love what will happen to them when the show is over, do they simply walk away from each other, get involved in a long-distance relationship or will one agree to join the other in their home country?

January is a bit of a boring month on UK TV so this seems to be a relatively good humoured and likeable option if you have nothing better to do than laugh at the often-unintended slips when trying to speak a language that you don’t know or even understand.

Thank you for reading ‘New Channel 4 series The Language of Love is on air’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.