MORE Sunday openings to be allowed on the Costa del Sol during 2022.

On January 3, the Junta de Andalucia declared that Malaga Province had been recognised an ‘Area of Great Tourist Influx ’which will allow larger shops to open on 26 Sundays in the year.

This will be good news to shoppers in Benalmadena, Estepona, Fuengirola, Malaga City, Marbella, Mijas and Torremolinos as well as parts of Manilva (Duquesa and Sabinillas).

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Although the majority of Sundays will fall between June and September (plus some Monday public holidays), there will be full opening at Easter and December as well as between one and two Sundays most months.

This decision means that shops with more than 300 square metres of space such as department stores and supermarkets may open on the agreed Sundays whilst certain essential services such as fuel, bakers etc are not constrained by time or day.

This decision appears to show that the Junta de Andalucia has considerable confidence that tourists will return again this summer in particular.

Whilst this decision will no doubt be welcomed by the owners of those businesses that can take advantage of the relaxation on Sunday closing; it may not go down so well with workers who have to give up more Sundays as well as smaller businesses who may lose out in sales.

Thank you for reading ‘More Sunday openings to be allowed on the Costa del Sol’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.