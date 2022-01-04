La Mamola beach improvements

The Ministry of Tourism of the Junta de Andalucía has provided a half a million euros to the Polopos-La Mamola for the improvement of the beaches in the town.

Gustavo Rodríguez, Tourism Delegate of the Andalusian Government in Granada said that the money will be provided to the town following an agreement with Salobreña to collaborate in the project.

The Salobreña Mayor, María Eugenia Rufino Morales, speaking on behalf of the two towsn said that the money will be used for three purposes. The first is to improve accessibility for people with reduced mobility on La Charca beach, near the Los Faroles restaurant. In addition an accessible bathing area will be created.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Secondly the bathroom facilities which are ugly and out of date will be replaced by others that are more pleasing on the eye, more modern, efficient and self-cleaning.

Thirdly, changes will be made to ensure the environment is protected and as continues to be a pleasant experience for both users and wildlife. Information points will be placed along the entire coastline that make users aware of the importance of the marine environment whilst also adding to the visual appeal of the area. These will complement the work being undertaken by the University of Granada in improving the mouth of the Guadalfeo River.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.