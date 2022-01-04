Sweden’s King and Queen have both tested positive for Covid-19

As reported in a statement from the Royal Court today, Tuesday, January 4, the King and Queen of Sweden have both tested positive for Covid-19. King Carl XVI Gustaf, aged 75, and his wife, Queen Silvia, aged 78, both apparently returned positive results on Monday evening.

The Swedish royal couple have both had all three vaccinations, and will now self-isolate at their home. They are reported to be “feeling well under the circumstances”, and have only “mild symptoms”.

Sweden has experienced an increased rise in coronavirus infections recently. According to figures released today bu the Public Health Agency, on December 30, the Scandinavian country hit a record high of 11,507 cases in one single day.

The previous record figure had been recorded in December 2020 when 11,376 positives had been registered. Since December 30, the daily figure has fallen to around 10,000.

This is not the first time a member of the Swedish royal family has encountered Covid. The Crown Princess Victoria – the heir apparent to the Swedish throne – and her husband Prince Daniel, both tested positive for the virus back in March 2021.

Prince Carl Philip, and his wife Princess Sofia, also both tested positive for coronavirus in the autumn of 2020. as reported by geo.tv.

