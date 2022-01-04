King and Queen of Sweden test positive for Covid

By
Chris King
-
0
King and Queen of Sweden test positive for Covid
King and Queen of Sweden test positive for Covid. image: [email protected]

Sweden’s King and Queen have both tested positive for Covid-19

As reported in a statement from the Royal Court today, Tuesday, January 4, the King and Queen of Sweden have both tested positive for Covid-19. King Carl XVI Gustaf, aged 75, and his wife, Queen Silvia, aged 78, both apparently returned positive results on Monday evening.

The Swedish royal couple have both had all three vaccinations, and will now self-isolate at their home. They are reported to be “feeling well under the circumstances”, and have only “mild symptoms”.

Sweden has experienced an increased rise in coronavirus infections recently. According to figures released today bu the Public Health Agency, on December 30, the Scandinavian country hit a record high of 11,507 cases in one single day.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The previous record figure had been recorded in December 2020 when 11,376 positives had been registered. Since December 30, the daily figure has fallen to around 10,000.

This is not the first time a member of the Swedish royal family has encountered Covid. The Crown Princess Victoria – the heir apparent to the Swedish throne – and her husband Prince Daniel, both tested positive for the virus back in March 2021.

Prince Carl Philip, and his wife Princess Sofia, also both tested positive for coronavirus in the autumn of 2020. as reported by geo.tv.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here