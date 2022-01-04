Kate Garraway gives update on ‘phenomenally fatigued’ Derek

Kate Garraway gives an update on ‘phenomenally fatigued’ husband Derek Draper.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Kate revealed that Derek has been “in and out of hospital”. She also told viewers how he is “phenomenally fatigued”.

In December she visited a pantomime along with Derek but this has left him fatigued. Kate commented: “He’s doing alright. He is phenomenally fatigued – he’s going through a period where he’s very fatigued.”

She went on to add: “After the pantomime he hasn’t been out of bed… it took everything out of him. We don’t quite know what the new year will bring.”

Kate’s sister-in-law had to open her MBE letter as the family had been in and out of the hospital with Derek. Kate revealed that Derek: “had a bit of time going in and out of hospital recently.”

Speaking of the MBE letter Kate explained: “They had sent a letter saying would you accept and I said, ‘yes’,”

“I didn’t tell anybody, I didn’t even tell my parents because I didn’t want to tempt fate.

“On New Year’s Eve, it didn’t feel real until people started saying congratulations.”

Some people though have queried exactly why Kate deserved to make the New Year’s Honours list. Kate commented that she: “saw some people say ‘Why has she been given it?'” She reminded viewers that it “is not for looking after Derek”.

Good Morning Britain host Susanna defended Kate and quickly answered: “It’s absolutely well deserved! Don’t diminish how important that work has been in the pandemic.”

