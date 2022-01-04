GIANT naked cyclops being auctioned in Belgium for charity after spending 20 years giving an eyeful to passengers of cars driving past.

IN the kingdom of the blind, the one-eyed man is king and his name is Polyphemus a 7.5-metre-tall naked cyclops who has overlooked the E17 motorway in Waregem (West Flanders) for two decades.

Having caused a storm as it is said that he was brought overland by lorry which was too wide to go through the Bulgarian border crossing, the anatomically correct giant originally wore a pair of leopard skin briefs to protect his blushes but these were stolen and he has stood proud ever since.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Known as the Manne Pis as opposed to Brussels’ Manneken Pis locally he has been standing outside owner Hervé Missiaen’s forklift truck business for all this time but now he is looking for a new home.

From time to time and with much difficulty he has been dressed as Father Christmas, Borat and a Belgian Olympic Cyclist, but he is mainly left naked for the world to see.

Missiaen has decided to put him up for auction with proceeds being given to charity and according to VRT News, the opening bid was €10,000.

The huge figure was part of an art project concentrating on 100 Great Titans of Flanders although this has since expanded to Great Titans of the World.

Apparently, the owner doesn’t want to let the statue go but it has to be removed from its current location and is too big to fit in his house.

Thank you for reading ‘Giant naked cyclops being auctioned in Belgium for charity’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.