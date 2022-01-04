Geotechnical study for the new library

The Urban Planning Department of the Nerja City Council has carried out a geotechnical study on the municipal plot at Calle Iglesia 1, where the intention is to site the new library.

Once the basic work is complete, the council will be able to take the next steps in project to reality, with the team that one the ideas competition on standby. Messrs José Morales, María de Lara and Sara de Giles who won the competition are working with the company undertaking the survey to determine the nature of the terraon, Geotechnical Studies Geoner, to make sure they fully understand the nature and limitations of the site.

Mayor, José Alberto Armijo, has indicated that “with these works we are taking a new step towards the execution of this project, which will provide Nerja with a new and modern library. This will be located in the tourist heart of the town and with that we will fulfill our commitment to improve the quality of public facilities.”

This project forms part of the Extraordinary Municipal Plan of Infrastructures and Equipment for the Promotion of Local Employment 20/21, which was included in the Municipal Shock Plan. The plan was put together to try and overcome some of the lack of investment and work in the city following the coronavirus pandemic.

