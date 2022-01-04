Fourth dose of Covid jab “not sensible” warns top vaccine scientist

A fourth dose of the Covid jab is “not sensible” warns top vaccine scientist.

A TOP vaccine scientist has warned that a fourth dose of the Covid jab is not “sensible” ahead of proposed plans for them to be introduced in the UK and with Israel already beginning rollouts.

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, believes that giving the people in the UK and around the world a fourth dose of the vaccine and then jabs every six months is not “affordable, sustainable or deliverable.”

“Remember that, today, less than 10% of people in low-income countries have even had their first dose, so the whole idea of regular fourth doses globally is just not sensible,” he said.

“Now, it may be that, as the science evolves, that we can work out who the most vulnerable are in populations and target future boosters to those individuals to maintain their protection.

“But for the vast majority of people who are vaccinated, the risk now is extremely low of severe Covid, for those who have had three doses, and it’s likely that we’ll reach a point where we’re focusing those booster doses on those who most need them.

“And of course, at this moment, we don’t know what that looks like. Does that mean that we need updated vaccines each year like we do with flu? We need more data to make those decisions”.

Last month, former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair, called for Britain to start preparing fourth Covid jabs to “stay ahead of curve,” with a report from the non-profit Tony Blair Institute also calling for a task force to try to convince the unvaccinated to come forward for the jab.

However, Sir Pollard urges the government not to rush as more time is needed to evaluate whether the virus will become milder, adding: “If indeed we do have ongoing problems with more severe disease, updated vaccines for the new variants may be one of the ways that we manage living with the virus in the future.”

