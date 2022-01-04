Don’t Look Up director pranks viewers with phone number leading to sex hotline

Shocked viewers have discovered a prank from Don’t Look Up director featured in the film.

Shocked viewers have discovered a telephone number leading to a sex hotline used in Don’t Look Up is most likely a prank from director Adam McKay.

The newly released Netflix film featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill focuses on two astronomers who are trying to warn the world that a comet is heading towards the earth.

Halfway through the film, DiCaprio’s character appears in a public service announcement from the government, in which he directs people to call a number for “peace of mind” as the comet moved closer towards the earth.

Since the film was released last month, some viewers have noticed that the telephone number displayed on screen – 1-800-532-4500 – connects to an apparent sex hotline.

When the number is called, the phone is answered by a woman’s voice that says: “Welcome to America’s hottest hotline. Guys, hot ladies are waiting to talk to you. Press 1 now. Ladies, to talk to interesting and exciting guys free, press 2 to connect free now.”

People have taken to Twitter to share their reactions to the shocking and funny realisation.

“Called the 800 number they used in Don’t Look Up. It’s a phone sex chat service. LMAO, good prank,” wrote one person.

Another added: “So I called that ‘hotline number’ in Don’t Look Up cause I was bored and it’s literally a phone sex hotline.”

“Speaking of Don’t Look Up, am I the only one that called the FEMA/Bash hotline and got a phone sex operator?” asked someone else.

The scene in question sees DiCaprio’s character, Dr Mindy, speaking to the camera: “Right now, millions of you are having these same doubts and questions about the approaching comet.”

“That is why BASH Cellular, in conjunction with the United States government, is creating a new hotline, free of charge, to answer all of your questions. And who knows: Maybe, just maybe one of our scientists … can be that friend we all need to lean on during uncertain times.”

A narrator is then heard saying: “Call 1-800-532-4500 for peace of mind. Offer only available to BASH customers. Details of your call may be shared with other subsidiaries to enhance your future customer experience. Data and roaming charges apply.”