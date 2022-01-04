Covid numbers across Spain for Tuesday, January 4



Covid-19 figures were released today, Tuesday, January 4, by the Ministry of Health, showing the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain. Another 117,775 positives have been diagnosed detected in the last 24 hours, since yesterday, Monday 3, when the total stood at 72,867. Since the pandemic began, a total of 6,785,286 infections have been recorded in Spain.

There have been another 116 deaths from the virus, bringing the total this week to 308 people. According to official data, the total number of deaths in the country due to Covid-19, amounts to 89,689.

The cumulative incidence in the last 14 days has increased to 2,433.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (yesterday it was 2,295.8). This means an increase of 138 more points. All autonomous communities are in the ‘very high risk’ category by incidence, exceeding 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Navarra (5,977.44), the Basque Country (4,505.98), La Rioja (3,032.56), Aragon (3,801.74), and Castilla y Leon (3,472.06), are the communities with the highest incidences, all with an incidence rate of more than 3,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Data shows that by age, the 20 to 29-year-old group continues to lead the transmission, with 3,831.50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. They are followed by the group aged 30 to 39 years (3,228.87) and the population aged 40 to 49 (2,952.45).

With regard to hospitalisation, there are 12,942 patients admitted to conventional beds due to the virus, which represents a percentage of 10.58 per cent (compared to 10.1 per cent yesterday).

Intensive care units (ICU) have 1,983 patients, already 21.35 per cent of the capacity available (yesterday they were at 21.18 per cent). This pressure is greater in the autonomous communities of Catalonia, where it reaches 41.07 per cent.

In the Basque Country, it stands at 30.63 per cent, Aragon with 26.36 per cent, Castilla y Leon 28.54 per cent, the Valencian Community 25.40 per cent, and Madrid with 24.36 per cent.

In the week of December 25 to 31, 2,459,880 diagnostic tests were performed across Spain. Positivity remains on the rise and represents an increase of 28.78 per cent, as reported by larazon.es.

