Covid Certificate Access Points

Throughout the Axarquia area terminals are being installed to enable residents without the means to do so, to obtain their EU Covid-19 certificates.

Many people neither have the technology nor the understanding of where and how to get the certificate according to the Mayor of Administrative Organisation in Almuñécar, Rafael Caballero. He and other mayors in the area have taken note and are making the facility available through their local councils.

To obtain your certificate you need to take with you your identity document and your medical card. Facilities where assistance is provided are:

Almuñécar – at the City Council building Monday to Friday and from 9 am to 2 pm.

La Herradura and Los Marinos – at the La Herradura Civic Centre, Monday to Friday and from 9 am to 2 pm. Facilities are also on the same days and times at the Guadalinfo Centre and at the Los Marinos Sociocultural Centre, telephone 681098561.

Torrox – at the Torrox Tourist Office (in Las Moreras) on onday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:00 am to 2 pm and on Thursdays and Fridays at the same time in the Mayor’s Office in El Morche.

Velez-Malaga – The Social Services Community, located in Tinsmiths Street from 8:30 to 3 pm

