Carabao Cup semi-final could be postponed this Thursday

Liverpool have made a formal request for this Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final with Arsenal to be postponed



This Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final is in danger of not taking place, after Liverpool made a formal request today, Tuesday, January 4, to the English Football League (EFL), for the match to be cancelled.

Jurgen Klopp’s team are scheduled to take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg on Thursday, January 6, but a Covid outbreak has seen his squad decimated. First-team training was cancelled today.

Liverpool have struggled with Covid recently, with Klopp missing last weekend’s draw with Chelsea as a result of testing positive for the virus. Three other key players are currently out through self-isolation, Roberto Firminho, Joel Matip, and Alisson, all missed the Chelsea match at Stamford Bridge.

In a statement, Liverpool said, “Among the considerations which led to today’s application to the EFL is the need for travelling supporters to be given as much notice as possible of any potential postponement”.

“With no prospect of the current situation improving ahead of Thursday’s fixture, and the potential for it to worsen, the club considers it both prudent and reasonable to ask for the fixture to be rescheduled”, it continued.

Concluding, “Liverpool FC will offer a further update on the application process, as well as the resumption of training, in due course”.

A spokesperson for the EFL said Liverpool’s request “will now be considered in accordance with the competition rules, as set out at the start of the season, alongside information submitted by the club. We will look to confirm the League’s position as soon as possible, once the circumstances have been fully reviewed”.

Added to the Covid loss are the African players on Liverpool’s books, who will head off to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. This means that Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, will all be absent while representing their respective nations, as reported by metro.co.uk.

