Brit stuck in Poland ‘shafted’ after trying to get family to UK

A Brit stuck in Poland feels he has been ‘shafted’ after spending thousands of pounds trying to get his family to the UK.

Brit husband Spencer Howell is desperately trying to return to the UK with his family. He has spent thousands of pounds on legal fees and getting documents translated for his family’s multiple visa applications that have all been denied.

Spencer hopes to return to the UK with his wife Yauheniya and their two children. At the moment the family is in Poland after having left Belarus due to mounting violence. He believes that the immigration system in the UK has failed him and his family. Spencer wants nothing more than to return home to Lincolnshire.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Spencer met Yauheniya in Belarus in 2015. She spent time in the UK with Spencer before her visa ran out. Spencer then split his time between the UK and Belarus for a while before the couple got married.

Spencer commented: “We’ve been together a long time, we’re married and have two children. What’s the problem? I shouldn’t have to go through all this hell.

“I must have spent around £30,000 just through legal fees and getting documents translated through this entire process. I just want this miserable and painful experience to come to an end.

“I just feel like I’ve been uprooted from my friends, my family and my background, and I just want to be at home with my family. I pay my taxes on time and I owe nothing to the government.

“They should have shown us a duty of care instead of leaving us to die in Belarus.

“I feel devastated, upset, and that my daughter has missed out on so much. She’s not been able to go back to England for five years, my son’s never been to England.”

Spencer went on to add: “We’ve paid so much money in solicitors’ fees, Home Office fees, and we’ve just been absolutely shafted.

“It’s messed with my daughter’s mental health and wellbeing too.

“She’s asking lots of questions and obviously I just feel totally betrayed. I’m just really, really upset about it.”

The father is running his business in the UK all the way from Poland. He is grateful to Poland for taking him in, but the country is still not his home. Spencer commented: “I can’t take my children and my wife home and have a normal family life.

“I’m here in a country where it’s not my native tongue. Don’t get me wrong, I’m very grateful to the Polish government and the Polish people for their kindness and help, they’ve been very hospitable – but it’s the total opposite to what the British government have been like.”

A spokesperson for the Home Office commented on the EU settlement scheme. The spokesperson explained: “The EU Settlement Scheme has been an overwhelming success, with almost 6.3 million applications received and more than 5.5 million grants of status made by 30 November.”

“If an individual’s application is refused under the EU Settlement Scheme Family Permit, they can make another application free of charge and they can also appeal up to 28 days from the date they received the decision, from inside or outside the UK.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.