Breaking: Double vaccinated required to provide negative Covid test to enter establishments in Hamburg, Germany.

BREAKING NEWS – New restrictions have been announced today (January 4) which will affect double vaccinated and those who have recovered from Covid, who will now need to provide a daily negative test in order to enter many establishments in Hamburg, Germany.

Only those who have received their booster shot will be able to attend restaurants, cultural and sporting events indoors in the city without testing, meaning that double vaccinated are no longer considered fully vaccinated.

The 2G+ rule now requires those who have been double vaccinated to show their Covid passport AND provide a negative test result before entering a number of restaurants, cultural and indoor sporting events. Unvaccinated people no longer have access to such activities, according to Senate spokesman Marcel Schweitzer.

The new restrictions will come into place on Monday, January 10 while the 2G rule will continue to apply in the retail sector.

Professional sporting events in Hamburg will now be played behind closed doors while amateur outdoor sporting events will be held in front of a maximum of 1000 spectators. In sports halls, an upper limit of 200 spectators will apply, Schweitzer said. Up to now, a maximum of 5000 spectators have been allowed outdoors and 2500 in halls for events under the 2G rule.

The reason for the new restrictions is the increase of the seven-day incidence in Hamburg. The health authorities have reported the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants is at 463.3 on Tuesday, January 4. On Monday the value was 440.3 and a week ago it was 329.8.

Today’s figure in Hamburg is well above the national average.

Germany-wide, the seven-day incidence rose to 239.9 on January 4 from 232.4 the previous day, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

According to the RKI, 79.4 per cent of Hamburg residents have been vaccinated at least once and 77 per cent are said to already have full vaccination protection – representing the third highest in the country.

However, so far, only 33.5 per cent of its residents have received a booster shot.

