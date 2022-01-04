Body discovered in A Coruña river is a woman reported missing one month ago

A woman reported missing one month ago is found floating in the Tambre river in A Coruña



According to the Galician Emergency Agency, AXEGA, the body found on Monday, January 3, in the Tambre river in A Coruña province, is that of a woman who had been reported missing one month ago.

The lifeless corpse was discovered in an area of difficult access on the Tambre river where it passes through the municipality of Portomeiro, in Val do Dubra. Officials identified the body as that of 63-year-old Maria Asuncion Cardama Furelos, a woman who had been reported missing from the Oroso municipality of Sigueiro, on December 5.

A search and rescue operation had been initiated by the Guardia Civil around dawn on December 5, after the woman had been reported at 12.25am that same morning. The search was eventually called off when officers failed to find the missing woman.

AXEGA confirmed on Monday 3 that police sources had identified the lifeless body, and a police investigation is underway to determine the possible circumstances surrounding her death, as reported by 20minutos.es.

