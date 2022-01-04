Blind wife reports husband missing, police make shocking discovery

A blind wife reports her husband missing leading police to make a shocking discovery.

POLICE officers made a shocking discovery on December 29 when a blind wife reported her husband had been missing for 27 hours.

Police in Natchitoches, Louisiana were called to the home of the visually-impaired woman at around 6 pm after she reportedly told officers she hadn’t heard from her husband since 3 pm the day before.

When Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives arrived at the Grand Ecore home, they spoke to the woman who explained it was unusual that she hadn’t heard from 76-year-old William Robert ‘Bob’ Lang Jr.

While at the house, investigating officers noticed that a window had been smashed and asked to gain entry to the property to look for the man. Sadly, that’s when they discovered that Mr Lang had been murdered.

Mr Lang, whose vehicles were still parked in the driveway, had tragically suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was lying dead in bed.

“Our investigators are working tirelessly in an effort to arrest the individual or individuals involved in the murder of Mr Lang,” Stuart Wright said.

Police are still investigating the horrific incident but no suspects have yet been identified, according to police.

Forensic teams were deployed to the scene and the area has been cordoned off while officers try to figure out who committed this crime which has left the blind woman widowed.

