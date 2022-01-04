Betty White's cause of death revealed, amid Covid booster rumours

The death of actress Betty White at 99, caused a flurry of rumours about her having a Covid booster jab just days before her death



Golden Girls star Betty White passed away on New Year’s Eve, aged 99. Ever since her passing, instead of celebrating her long and glittering showbiz career, many chose to spread rumours that she had died following the side effects of getting her third vaccine booster shot.

White’s agent, and friend, Jeff Witjas, decided to put the record straight, by issuing a statement regarding Betty White’s cause of death. Published in People magazine, his statement read, “Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home. People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier, but that is not true”.

“She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized – that is not the life she lived. Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever”.

“I will miss her terribly, and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again”, he concluded.

Ms White passed away only two weeks short of her landmark 100th birthday, and had only recently given a wonderful interview to People magazine in which she spoke of how well she felt. Betty White’s career had spanned more than 80 years, and she was even listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the female performer with the longest career in entertainment, as reported by geo.tv.

