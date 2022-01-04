Best Christmas Shop Windows Rincon

The Rincón de la Victoria City Council have announced their best Christmas shop windows, in what The mayor, Francisco Salado, said: “showed the great acceptance and consolidation of this competition, which this year has had a high participation of establishments.”

The prizes, which recognise the creativity of small shops, were delivered to the winning shops just before Christmas by the Councillor for Commerce, the Mayor and the President of the Association of Merchants and Entrepreneurs of Rincón de la Victoria (ACERV).

Each of the winning stores received a commemorative certificate along with 200 euros. Winners for 2021 were Antonio Gracia (Fashion and Accessories), Inma Azuaga (Health and Beauty), Mimadogs (Services) and El Rincón de la Golosina (Food).

The mayor thanked all the stores that participated saying that it not only contributed to a great atmosphere in the city but that it also helped to boost business.

53 stores took part in the competition.

