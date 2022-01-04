AEMET activates yellow alert for Almeria province

Almeria province has a yellow alert activated by AEMET



AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, has activated the yellow alert for strong winds this Tuesday, January 4, in almost the entire province of Almeria. Strong gusts of wind are expected to blow from the west, at times reaching as high as 70 km/h.

This alert will be active from 3pm, and will remain until 6pm on Wednesday, in the Valle del Almanzora, and Los Velez, as well as in the Poniente, and Almeria capital.

The wind has already begun to hit this afternoon, Tuesday, January 4, in the Levante of Almeria, with AEMET activating the yellow alert at 6pm, with a forecast that it will last at least until midnight.

There is also a yellow alert for the risk of coastal phenomena throughout the coastline, with a force 7 west and northwest wind forecast. This could create waves of 2 to 3 metres in height. In the Levante, it is expected to improve at midnight, while in the Poniente it will remain active until 4am.

For this Wednesday 5, AEMET foresees slightly cloudy skies, increasing to cloudy or overcast during the afternoon. This could turn to weak rainfall by the end of the day, though less likely on the Poniente coast. Snow could fall at an altitude of between 1000-1200 metres.

Temperatures will drop, notable for the highs in the interior, with weak frosts in high areas of the interior. Winds will be mainly from the west or northwest, with occasionally very strong gusts around dawn, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

