A new funeral home for Torrox

The town hall has announced the awarding of the first contract for the development of a new funeral home, which will see Smarttech Systems clear the land ready for building.

The clearance of the site in Medina is expected to take between six and eight months, after the Smarttech said it could speed up the works. The Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, described the award as: “a good Christmas gift for the residents of Torrox”, his hope being that they are able to start work as soon as possible.

The mayor has said a tender for the mortuary building will be issued immediately, with the intention being to have a contractor ready to go once the site is cleared. The facility is expected to be open late 2023, early 2024.

The new mortuary is to be built on 1,112 square meters and will have a garden area and parking in an open-air environment, is close to public transport and the two municipal mortuaries.

Once complete residents will no longer have to travel to surrounding towns to attend funerals.

