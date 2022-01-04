A clay tablet reveals astonishing 5,000 year old secrets about humanity.

Researchers translate 5,000-year-old clay tablet to reveal incredible secrets about humanity

The history of mankind is a book that has not yet been written in its entirety. Although the theory of evolution and its discoveries over the years have been settling many fields that seem totally contrasted, there are still many mysteries about the human being.

As science and technology advance, some of these puzzles have been able to be solved. Others, however, continue to totally baffle some of the top minds in the world.

There are researchers who spend their entire lives trying to shed a glimmer of light on the pages of human history. This is exactly what has happened recently, thanks to the translation of tablet that is over 5,000 years old.

It is on a piece of clay written in cuneiform. This is a type of writing that was used more than 5,000 years ago in Mesopotamia, and that, according to specialists, was used before the Egyptian hieroglyphics.

Societies such as the Sumerians, used this writing system on clay. This made them very durable, which has enabled specialists in the field to keep them to date.

The translation of several of these tables has supposed authentic earthquakes in the pages of history known to date. In the 19th century, these well-preserved pieces of clay were translated, something that brought to light some of the most surprising secrets in human history.

The three secrets revealed

• The first writer was an author: being a woman was not easy in Mesopotamia. A family system based on the primacy of men made it difficult for women to carry out important milestones, something that did not happen in writing.

The Akkadian princess and priestess, Enheduanna, is considered the author of the first signed literary work in history, and thanks to some tables, we even know that women could have businesses if they were accompanied by their husbands.

• We continue counting time in the same system used in Mesopotamia: whether a minute lasts 60 seconds, or a circle has 360 degrees, is also strictly related to the Sugi, and Akkadians.

The sexagesimal numbering system was known to have been used by these civilisations, thanks to the translations obtained in the tables. Thus, our current system is a direct inheritance of that already used in ancient Mesopotamia.

• Noah’s Ark already existed: before its appearance in the Bible, some writings in cuneiform already spoke of this type of boat. With extreme parallelism, his discovery was an earthquake in the compression of the world.

The story of Noah’s Ark had been written in Mesopotamia with many similarities, such as the phrase, “Make all living things get on the boat. The boat you are going to build”, as reported by larazon.es.

