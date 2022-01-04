9-year-old boy almost left blind after suffering rare “Covid eye”

A nine-year-old boy spent Christmas in hospital this year and nearly went blind because of a rare side effect from Covid called “Covid eye.”

Nine-year-old Zac Morey spent Christmas in hospital and nearly went partially blind because of a rare side effect from Covid called “Covid eye,” losing the vision in his left eye less than a week after testing positive.

Zac’s eye completely closed in the frightening ordeal after he was diagnosed with orbital cellulitis – a skin infection that has been linked to Covid.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He was put on an IV drip at Bristol Royal Hospital for children when his left eye became severely swollen.

Zac’s mum Angela said: “His eye looked like it was going to explode. There was no way he could open it without pulling the skin. It was swollen beyond anything I’ve ever seen.”

The issue began following Zac’s positive covid result on December 16, along with his mother and four siblings.

He began with cold-like symptoms and spent his isolation period at home playing computer games, however, on December 22 – even though he had tested negative for Covid twice and had no other symptoms – he began to experience pain in his left eye.

Angela said: “I thought it just been on the computer for seven days solid so didn’t think anything of it.”

“But by Christmas Eve it was not good at all. We took him to hospital and he was put on an antibiotic drip until Boxing Day.”

“They said if it goes too far into the eye then it can cause blindness. The doctors said it was an allergic reaction to the virus that affects children.”

Zac was released from hospital on December 26 following an eye test confirming his vision has fully recovered.

On its website, Specsavers advises: “Coronavirus can cause conjunctivitis, however it’s quite rare — occurring in about 1-3 per cent of affected people and is on the less frequent symptoms list by the World Health Organisation.”

“Conjunctivitis associated with Covid-19 tends to occur in the later stages of the disease, alongside more common symptoms such as a continuous cough and fever.”