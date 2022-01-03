Woman lost holiday after being hauled off flight

A woman who lost holiday after being hauled off flight to Tenerife has expressed her frustration with her New Year holiday ruined by a little known change to post-Brexit passport rules. Although publicised extensively in Europe and in Spain, not much was made of the change in the UK .

Aya Shillingford, 36, was said to be devastated after being hauled off a Jet2 flight bound for Tenerife because her passport was issued more than 10 years ago. The change came with the UK having left the EU and in the process having to abide by the same rules governing travel into the EU from other parts of the world.

Shillingford who had planned to spend New Year’s Eve with her partner and friends stands to lose the full coast of the holiday, which was cancelled at the last minute and without what is typically regarded as “without valid reason”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Although she made it through passport control and onto the plane, a Jet 2 official escorted her off after advising her that her passport was not valid for travel to the EU. Her passport only expires on June 28, 2022 however it was issued more than 10 years ago.

She said: “We had arrived at the airport in good time, made it through security and dropped off our bags. Two members of staff – at security and at the gate for the flight – had already checked our passports and not raised any issue.”

Continuing she said: “But when we got on the flight suddenly there was a big commotion. A Jet2 staff member took my passport and said ‘I’m sorry but you can’t fly, this was issued over ten years ago’. Then we were frog-marched off the plane and back to the airport. Everyone was staring at us.”

Aya and Gareth who had to cancel their New Year’s Eve plans were told back at the gate, that there was no way she could board the flight and that she should’ve made sure her passport was valid.

The UK government has generally issued new passports including unspent time however since the departure from the EU, this practice is no longer accepted by the bloc.

Passports for entry into the EU

British passports must have been issued for no more than 10 years and they must be valid for at least three months from the day of departure.

Because Shillingford did not confirm the rules for entry, she will not be refunded the cost of the holiday as it is up to the person booking to do so. The news that Aya Shillingford, the woman who lost her holiday after being hauled off flight to Tenerife is a warning to others looking to holiday in Europe to check entry requirements as they are different to what they were when the UK was a member of the EU.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.