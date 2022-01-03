US twins born on different birthdays in different YEARS

US twins Alfredo and Aylin were born in California on different birthdays in different years, one in 2021 and the other in 2022.

In particularly unusual circumstances, newborn twins Alfredo and Aylin arrived not only on two different days but in two different years.

Fatima Madrigal and Robert Trujillo welcomed their baby boy Alfredo into the world on New Year’s Eve, December 31, at 11:45 p.m., 2021.

After fifteen minutes had passed and the new year had arrived, their baby girl, Aylin, was born in 2022.

Alfredo weighed 6 lbs., 1 oz, and Aylin weighed 5 lbs., 14 oz.

In a press release from the Natividad Medical Center in California, mother Fatima expressed how she felt about the babies being born on different birthdays.

“It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays,” she said. “I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight”.

A doctor who worked on the delivery, Dr. Ana Abril Arias, said that it was definitely one of the most memorable” of her career.

“It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022,” she said. “What an amazing way to start the New Year!”

Alfredo and Aylin have two older sisters and one older brother, who were all excited to meet them.

