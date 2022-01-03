Spain to be hit with extremely cold ‘Polar Trough’

A ‘Polar Trough’ is forecast to hit Spain in the next few days, bringing extremely cold weather conditions



According to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), residents in some parts of Spain should brace themselves for very cold weather, which should arrive in the next few days. The end of 2021 saw the country experience unusually high temperatures for that time of year. In some parts of Catalonia , they registered 30 degrees on December 30 and 31.

Climatic differences between territories in Spain can often be very significant. Areas on the Mediterranean coast can have mild temperatures throughout the winter, while other places, in the interior of the peninsula, can see thermometer readings drop extremely low.

AEMET explains that this meteorological phenomenon occurs when a region of the atmosphere in which “the pressure is low with respect to the neighboring regions at the same level”.

At this point, this phenomenon draws a kind of ‘V’, that directs low pressures to a specific place. Thus, the ‘polar trough’ focuses on a specific place where Spain will once again be affected, as it was last November.

Accompanied by large bands of clouds, they move from one place to another on the planet, and, after days of heavy rainfall, the meteorological phenomenon causes a very considerable drop in temperatures. In November the snow level dropped in many parts of the country to 900 meters, and brought minimum temperatures up to 10 degrees lower than usual.

Temperatures will start falling from Tuesday, January 4

This new ‘polar trough’ will once again lower the mercury in a large part of Spain. From Tuesday, January 4, the thermometers will begin to register a progressive decline, especially in the east and north of the peninsula.

According to ‘ Meteored ‘, the website specialized in meteorological phenomena, the weather in Spain is about to change radically. During the first part of January, an entry of north wind is expected to cause a dramatic change in temperatures, which can cause a dry and very cold environment.

The change in air masses will also lead to an unusual increase in rainfall in some places such as the Canary Islands, the Gulf of Valencia, and Murcia, as reported by larazon.es.

La "meteo" está apunto de hacer un ajuste de cuentas… en las temperaturas. Mirad el cambio de masas de aire 💨🥶. Vuelve el invierno. pic.twitter.com/2wS9EUqXbs

— Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) January 3, 2022

