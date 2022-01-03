Peaky Blinders – The Final Season

The final season of Peaky Blinders is due to hit our screens



The final season of BBC historical drama ‘Peaky Blinders’ is almost upon us. Steven Knight‘s masterpiece has kept us on the edge of our seats for five seasons, as we follow the twists and turns of Tommy Shelby – brilliantly played Cillian Murphy – and his family.

One can only wonder, after so many lucky escapes previously, what the writer has in store for his main character in this last series. One thing must be certain though as to Tommy’s fate, as Knight has already made it public that a film version is being planned.

A teasing trailer has already been released, which you can watch below. The menacing Alfie Solomons has been resurrected in season six, albeit with only one eye. Played by Tom Hardy, he really is a gripping character, and is bound to be out for his revenge against Tommy.

Season six, as we see from the trailer, moves into the period of World War II. Its showrunner really has done an epic job even of the trailer, with its atmospheric music, and a feeling that not everything is going to go so well for Tommy Shelby.

Once this season is screened, and we all know exactly what becomes of its characters, Steven Knight has assured that filming will begin in 2023 of the movie. All that remains to be seen is who will still be around from the final season to make it onto the big screen, as reported by 20minutos.es.