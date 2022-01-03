Peaky Blinders – The Final Season

By
Chris King
-
0
Peaky Blinders - The Final Season
Peaky Blinders - The Final Season. image: BBC

The final season of Peaky Blinders is due to hit our screens

The final season of BBC historical drama ‘Peaky Blinders’ is almost upon us. Steven Knight‘s masterpiece has kept us on the edge of our seats for five seasons, as we follow the twists and turns of Tommy Shelby – brilliantly played Cillian Murphy – and his family.

One can only wonder, after so many lucky escapes previously, what the writer has in store for his main character in this last series. One thing must be certain though as to Tommy’s fate, as Knight has already made it public that a film version is being planned.

A teasing trailer has already been released, which you can watch below. The menacing Alfie Solomons has been resurrected in season six, albeit with only one eye. Played by Tom Hardy, he really is a gripping character, and is bound to be out for his revenge against Tommy.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Season six, as we see from the trailer, moves into the period of World War II. Its showrunner really has done an epic job even of the trailer, with its atmospheric music, and a feeling that not everything is going to go so well for Tommy Shelby.

Once this season is screened, and we all know exactly what becomes of its characters, Steven Knight has assured that filming will begin in 2023 of the movie. All that remains to be seen is who will still be around from the final season to make it onto the big screen, as reported by 20minutos.es.


 

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here