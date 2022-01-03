News in Brief for the Costa Blanca South area

On fire THE regional government’s Forest Firefighting Service was called out 3,071 times in 2021 although only 60 per cent of the operations involved extinguishing fires on woodland. On the remaining 1,210 occasions they were called on to carry out rescue operations or clear roads following torrential rain or blizzards.

Grassed up ORIHUELA’S Policia Local impounded 216 marihuana plants discovered in a sub-basement in a property on the Las Ramblas Gdolf urbanisation in Orihuela Costa. Although no arrests have been made, police were alerted to the clandestine plantation by local residents who reported seeing suspicious-looking people loitering in the area.

New arrivals AINHOA SANTANA, Alicante province’s first 2022 baby, arrived in Elche’s Hospital General at 12.20am, weighing 3.110 kilos. Hugo Moldovan (3.220 kilos), who was born at 12 midnight in Gandia, was Valencia province’s first arrival while Antonella Sos (2.81 kilos) entered the world at 8.46am in Castellon.

Army help THE regional Health department incorporated 20 mobile army units in addition to its own teams to speed up Covid booster vaccinations in eight Health Districts. In Alicante province, army medics are currently assigned to Alcoy, the Escorratel senior citizens’ centre in Orihuela, Callosa town hall and Torrevieja hospital.

Home grown ORIHUELA city hall has divided 3,000 square metres of land in the Camino de Enmedio area into 30 allotments where residents can grow organic produce for their own use. Two of the plots will be allocated on a temporary basis to local groups or associations, announced Environment councillor Damaso Aparicio.