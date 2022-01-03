The family of a Brooklyn one-year old are devastated after nanny dies saving the toddler. The nanny Arcellie “Celi” Muschamp, 52, was hit by an oncoming truck as she leapt out to rescue the child.

The nanny who was hit days before Christmas died from her injuries on January 1st leaving the family distraught after Patrick Mullen, the father of the child, spoke of her heroic efforts to save his son.

The Mullen’s had set up a GoFundMe account to raise funds for her care with more than $80,000 already donated.

Muschamp and the toddler were crossing the road when the accident occurred according to eye witnesses. Those who saw the accident say she pushed the child out of harm’s way before being hit by the oncoming vehicle saving him from harm.

After being hit by the Dodge pickup, she was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where she underwent brain surgery. The family later announced she had died.

On the fundraising page, Muschamp is called a loving wife, mother, and sibling who has been a resident of the Park Slope neighbourhood in Brooklyn for many years.

An updated on the page by Mullen said: “Sadly, Celi passed away yesterday as a result of her injuries. We are truly heartbroken by this loss of such a wonderful soul and know she is now watching down over us all. We have been humbled and overwhelmed by the amazing outpouring of love, support and kindness for Celi and her family. Thank you, again, to everyone.”

It is understood many tributes have come in with the news that Muschamp, the nanny dies saving toddler Mullen.

