Lucky man wins 2.6 million euros at a French casino after betting two euros

A French man could not believe his luck when he won 2.6 million euros after betting only two euros at a casino.

A French man in his thirties won more than 2.6 million euros on Sunday, December 2, from a slot machine at a casino in the north of France, after he had inserted only two euros.

“2,626,909.12 euros, it’s crazy! Someone hit the #Jackpot tonight at Saint-Amand-les-Eaux Casino on machine 297”, posted the casino on its Facebook page.

The lucky winner lives in the north of France and had bet only two euros, stated the casino.

The progressive jackpot is linked to “165 slot machines that are connected to each other at 38 casinos, which accumulate the bets simultaneously,” they explained. “Each one increases by a common amount (each time it is played but not won) and, if a maximum combination is reached, it allows the player to win the jackpot”.

Over 10 years, the system has had “66 winners, 31 of them millionaires, and more than 74 million euros in prizes”.

#Jackpot ! Le #Mégapot a trouvé son #millionnaire ! Son montant exceptionnel de 2 626 909,12€ est tombé au #PasinoStAmand ce dimanche 02 janvier 2022 ! Félicitations à notre heureux gagnant !! #Casino #Partouche #Stamandleseaux pic.twitter.com/cZnLX9YjPq — Pasino de St Amand (@casinostamand) January 2, 2022

