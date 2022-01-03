Italian priest gives anti-vax sermon and exasperated churchgoers storm out

An Italian priest who gave an anti-vax sermon that led to the churchgoers storming out in exasperation has defended himself, saying that in life “one needs to listen to different opinions”.

Most of the churchgoers who were attending the end-of-year mass at a church in the Italian region of Lombardy stood up and walked out, leaving the priest mid-sermon as he was criticising the vaccines against coronavirus and the restrictions that have been implemented to stop the pandemic, reported local press.

The priest, Tarcisio Colombo, has defended himself against the accusations, saying that “in life, one also needs to know how to listen to those who have a different opinion”.

The incident occurred in a church located between Pavia and Milan and has been reported to the Curia of Milan. The region of Lombardy, considered to be the economic centre of Italy, was the epicentre of the pandemic in Italy in 2020 and since the start of the pandemic has seen 1.2 million infections, whereas there have been 6.2 million throughout the country as a whole.

From Monday, January 3, this region will be considered a yellow zone, the second level of the 4-level colour scale set by the Italian government to classify the risk of infection.

The fast spread of omicron has resulted in new highs for new daily infections. Vaccination certificates are required in Italy to access public transport, hotels, events, festivals, bars and restaurants.

