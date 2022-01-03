Iconic Gibraltar Hotel closes

Iconic Caleta Hotel closes after a staggering 57 years in Gibraltar.

Gibraltar’s iconic Caleta hotel has started the New Year by closing. It will see a major redevelopment plan begin which will last several years.

The hotel took to Facebook and said: “The doors of the Caleta Hotel have now closed after 57 years of uninterrupted trading. The hotel will undergo a major redevelopment which is expected to last three and a half years.

“We would like to thank all our customers, friends, suppliers and everyone who have supported us over the last 57 years.

“Watch this space!”

Many fans of the hotel took to social media to share memories of staying at the wonderful hotel. One customer said: “Many good memories especially of the Arcadia Bar. Loved the Double Decker sandwiches and the Club sandwiches there. Lots of fun with the tennis arcade machines, and lots of great friends made there, including my husband. Sad to see the hotel close.”

One former employee commented: “Wow I worked there in the 80s fond memories good luck for the future will hope it goes well I’ll return one day.”

My Gibraltar thanked the hotel and wished them luck with the redevelopment. My Gibraltar commented: “Thank you for all your assistance, support and taking care of My Gibraltar’s customers over the years. We will look forward to the future and working with you once again. Best of luck with the redevelopment.”

