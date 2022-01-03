Maxwell who was found guilty last week on sex trafficking charges related to the Jeffrey Epstein, was behind bars when her husband ended marriage with a phone call.

The news that her marriage ended came to light during her trial, however her husband’s identity was not revealed at the time although it is reported that he is tech millionaire Scott Borgerson.

According to a friend: There was a dramatic phone call between them, while she was in jail in solitary confinement. It became confrontational. Scott told her he had moved on and was seeing someone else.”

Borgerson has been seen recently with another woman, reportedly a US journalist at a local newspaper. The sighting has sparked reports that he may have a new girlfriend. Borgerson has denied reports claiming they are just old friends.

Despite the bust up, Borgeson who controls Maxwell’s assets through a trust, her husband had supported her throughout the trial saying she was: “a wonderful and loving person”.

In court documents he wrote: “I have never witnessed anything close to inappropriate with Ghislaine.”

Maxwell was convicted of five of the six sex trafficking charges by a US jury in late December with a a possible sentence of up to 65 years in prison.

Although many would describe Maxwell as a monster, with her husband having ended marriage with a phone call will be frowned upon by those who know her.

