How Unibet Became Such a Big Brand

Having been established in 1997, Unibet is one of the biggest names in the casino world. It is part of the Kindred Group, one of the leading online gambling companies.

One of the best things about Unibet is that it has always strived to develop a user-friendly platform. However, that is not the only force behind its popularity. Here are a few other reasons why Unibet has grown into such a big brand.

1. The Welcome Offers

The Unibet welcome offer is lucrative. It is available for casinos, poker, and sportsbooks. When you sign into the casino, you are eligible for a £20 sportsbook welcome bonus. It is available for use in any sports except horse racing.

You can also access a £20 sign-up offer in five tickets if you enjoy poker. You become eligible upon making your first deposit of at least £10.

Unibet casino bonuses don’t end at the slots, blackjack and sports betting welcome bonus. There are lots of events to increase your winning potential. Reload Premier League bonuses, for example, are great for loyal bettors.

All Premier League games have about 130 betting markets. The casino gives you some fantastic player stats, head-to-head, and forms. You are informed about injuries and team lineups to improve your betting choices.

The Grand National is another big event that Unibet helps you enjoy and profit from. You can use your welcome bonus to bet on games in this event. The promotions and offers for this event are posted early, giving you time to prepare.

2. Payment Methods

Unibet has a wide variety of payment methods to accommodate all players. The most popular options include; Neteller, Skrill, Trustly, and bank transfer.

Unibet features all the leading modes of payment. Therefore, you can use it in most parts of the world. The maximum and minimum deposit limits are flexible, and they vary depending on your preferred payment method.

For example, with MasterCard and Visa, the minimum deposits stand at £10, and the maximum is £13,000. Payments are instantly processed, and there are no transaction charges.

If you choose to transact with Skrill, Neteller, and other digital wallets, the maximum and minimum deposit amounts are £13,000 and £15, respectively. Generally, Unibet’s payment methods are safe, reliable, and affordable.

3. Usability

Unibet’s website is clean, modern, and minimalistic. Whether you are trying to find support or looking for your favorite games, navigating the site is easy. It works just as well on mobile as it does on desktop.

Since there are no crowded sections, you can easily find your way through all the important sections. Although the casino offers plenty of services, they are all labeled clearly to avoid confusion, even for new players.

The site is responsive with fast loading times regardless of your device. The home page is interactive, and all of the biggest events are listed. At the top of the homepage, there is a Unibet Community icon to promote interactivity. Being able to interact with other players and exchange ideas is always fun.

4. Focus On Responsible Gambling

Like every online casino that cares about its customers, Unibet has terms that seek to deliver a fantastic playing experience while keeping you safe. For example, you have the option of checking the duration that you have been on the site. In addition, you can set a loss and deposit limit to reduce the likelihood of problem gambling.

Before playing at the casino, you need to register with a valid account. This, therefore, means that you need to accept their terms and conditions. Unibet also discourages players from playing with money obtained from unauthorized or criminal activities.

Players at Unibet must not have any legal limitations. They shouldn’t act on behalf of other entities either. If you are underage, you cannot bet at Unibet. The casino has the right to conduct checks and request proof of age as they deem fit. If you cannot provide proof of age, your account may be suspended.

If you are suspected of playing with money obtained from fraudulent activities, your account may be closed or suspended.

5. High-Quality Mobile Play

Unibet is safe for play on mobile. The mobile app is user-friendly, responsive, and of high quality.it is perfect for players that enjoy betting on the go. The mobile app is responsive across all supported devices.

It works great on later iOS and Android systems. If you don’t want to use the mobile app, you can enjoy instant mobile experiences on your web browser.

Unibet works with big game suppliers, including IGT, NetEnt, NXY Gaming, and Evolution Gaming. Therefore, the quality of their games is impeccable.

6. Customer Service

The quality of customer service at Unibet is exemplary. You can contact the support team at any time. Like with every other reputable brand, the support agents are helpful, professional, and respectful. The fact that the company offers its services in all parts of the world makes it even more reliable.

You can contact Unibet’s support team via email, live chat support, or on the phone. While all options are great, live chat support is the most popular. You can use it from any device, and usually, you’ll reach an agent in just a minute.

With phone and email support, you’ll typically be connected with an agent within an hour. In addition, there is a self-help section with answers to all common questions.

7. Live Dealer Games

Unibet’s live dealer games give you an authentic casino experience. Although almost every online casino today has live dealer games, Unibet offers more variety than most. There are enough games to keep you entertained all day. Whether you choose to play on the app or site, you can access over 20 live dealer games.

Popular live dealer games at Unibet include: Lighting Dice, Money Wheel, Infinite Blackjack, Casino Hold’em, Lighting Roulette, and Monopoly Live.

With Unibet, you can view the maximum and minimum stakes for every table before you start playing. However, the minimum is typically 0.10 EUR to 1 EUR.