Festive period police alert in Murcia

Festive period police alert in Spain’s Murcia.

Police in Murcia have warned people that electric scooters are being targeted by thieves during the festive period. Electric scooters are becoming more of a common sight in Murcia and in other areas of Spain. Sadly though thieves are on the lookout for these expensive pieces of kit.

According to La Opinion de Murcia, police sources have said that the number of thefts of electronic scooters has grown dramatically in the lead up to Christmas. The police have warned that thieves are taking to the Internet to sell the scooters to unsuspecting buyers. Thieves are also said to be gifting stolen scooters to friends and family. Some thieves though just want the gadgets for themselves and have been keeping them.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to the police, it is hard to prove who owns a scooter once it has been stolen. Electronic scooters have serial numbers but not everyone keeps track of them, so it can be difficult to match a scooter with the rightful owner.

When police suspect that a scooter has been stolen and they stop someone they have to rely on stolen property reports which have serial numbers provided. Without this, it is extremely difficult to prove that the scooter has been stolen.

Electric scooters can cost around 500 euros making them an expensive gift. Scooters are also being used by drug traffickers who want a quick means of transport that can easily travel in suburban areas.

Police have advised scooter owners to make their electronic scooters unique in some way. This can be something as simple as adding a sticker or some other sort of symbol to the vehicle. When reporting a theft, it is always useful to provide details of any distinguishing marks that can help the police identify the scooter. Owners should also keep track of their scooter’s serial number.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.